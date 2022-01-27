Bobby Deol is currently starring as the corrupt Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha's web series Ashram

Born on 27 January 1969, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol turns 53 today. The Hindi film star made his debut with the movie Barsaat in 1995. With his curly long hair and dimpled smile, Deol charmed his way through millions of hearts.

The actor went on to receive the Filmfare Award in the Best Debut Male category and soon, Deol became the poster boy of romance in Bollywood.

While Bobby Deol’s father, veteran actor Dharmendra and his elder brother, Sunny Deol were touted as action heroes, Deol ventured into a number of genres. From playing the role of a dreaded terrorist in the movie Badal, to essaying the character of a die-hard romantic in Kareeb, Bobby Deol has always showcased his versatile acting abilities through various experimental roles.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the actor claimed that while he enjoyed exploring genres, his romantic and thriller films saw more success than other films.

Fans of Bobby Deol have also showered their love on movies where the actor has starred alongside his father and brother. Films such as Apne and the comedy series Yamla Pagla Deewana saw the father and brothers sharing screen space and the trio was much appreciated for their performances.

However, after tasting success in Bollywood, the actor took a break and returned on screen in 2017 with the movie Poster Boys. The actor grabbed attention with his chiselled look and negative role in the popular movie Race 3. He also starred in the multi-starrer comedy film Housefull 4 later on. However, Deol’s acting abilities were truly showcased when he received critical acclaim for portraying the role of a conman preacher, Baba Nirala in director Prakash Jha’s web series Ashram in the year 2020.

Fans of Bobby Deol will now get to see the actor in a number of interesting projects lined up for him. Deol will be seen dancing to the iconic song, Janaabe Ali for the movie Bachchan Pandey which stars Akshay Kumar. The versatile actor will also be seen in the movie Apne 2, slated to release in November this year. Deol will also be playing the antagonist in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming project, Animal starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Along with these, the actor will reprise his role as the corrupt Baba Nirala in the web series Ashram 3, likely to release this year on MX player.