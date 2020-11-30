Dharmendra announces sequel to 2007 drama Apne; film will release on Diwali 2021
Anil Sharma will direct Apne 2, which stars Dharmendra along with Sunny, Bobby and Karan Deol.
Veteran actor Dharmendra on Sunday announced the sequel of the 2007 hit Apne, which featured him alongside his actor-sons Sunny and Bobby Deol for the first time.
Directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha fame, the sports drama featured Dharmendra as a disgraced former boxer who tries to reclaim lost respect in his career through his sons.
Sharma will return for Apne 2, which will reportedly go on floors mid next year. Deepak Mukut is the producer via Sohum Rockstar Entertainment.
Karan Deol, who made his debut in films with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019 will also share the screen space with the trio in Apne 2.
Here is the motion poster of Apne 2
Mere apnon! jab tak malik ka mehr-o-karam 🙏 bana rahega tab tak hum sath sath chalte rahenge.... All three generations of Deol’s are coming back with.#Apne2, in cinemas on Diwali 2021🙏
@iamsunnydeol @thedeol #KaranDeol @Anilsharma_dir pic.twitter.com/VeELQ2O8X7
— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 30, 2020
Bobby also shared a picture with the director and producer
Back with @Anilsharma_dir to be produced by @DeepakMukut ... #Apne2 in cinemas Diwali 2021@aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol #KaranDeol @SohamRockstrEnt pic.twitter.com/fvrWClZWzs
— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 30, 2020
Along with the Deols, Apne also featured Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher.
Post Apne, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby reunited for the comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011. The trio featured in two more films of the franchise, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013) and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se in 2018.
Apne 2 is expected to hit cinemas on Diwali 2021.
