Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, to release on Dusshera 2022
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal, headlined by actor Ranbir Kapoor, is scheduled to be released during the Dusshera festival next year.
Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Bhadra Kali Pictures' Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani, the film also features Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.
Check out the announcement here
*ANIMAL* to have a *DUSSHERA 2022 release 🙂 @AnilKapoor #RanbirKapoor @thedeol @ParineetiChopra @imvangasandeep #BhushanKumar @VangaPranay @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar #TSeriesFilms @VangaPictures @Cine1Studios @TSeries @rameemusic @KuttiKalam @dop_santha
— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) March 1, 2021
Animal marks Vanga's second Hindi film, following the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh.
The dialogues of the film are being penned by the writer duo Siddharth and Garima, who previously collaborated on Kabir Singh.
Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The Girl on the Train which was met with mixed responses from the critics. Anil Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK alongside Anurag Kashyap and Malang, which starred Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani.
Bobby Deol, who featured in Netflix's Class of '83 and then in Prakash Jha directed the web series Aasram for MX Player original.
Meanwhile, Kapoor is also awaiting the release of Ayan Mukherji's fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and is expected to release some time in 2021.
He will also be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Set in the 1800s, Shamshera follows a dacoit tribe who fight for their rights and independence against the British.
