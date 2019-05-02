Blank, Setters, Ugly Dolls, A Dog's Way Home: Know Your Releases

This week releases at the box office will appeal to both- kids and adults. From spine-chilling thrillers, animated musical comedies to heart-warming stories, moviegoers has a variety of genre to choose from. While Sunny Deol's Blank has a powerful cop-versus-terrorist narrative, Setters will expose the notorious trades of education rackets. From Hollywood releases, Ugly Dolls is a animated flick celebrating weirdness and A Dog's Way Home is a poignant take on pets and their owners.

Blank

What's it about: Blank features Sunny Deol as an intelligence officer on a mission to neutralise a suicide bomber (Karan Kapadia) who suffers a memory loss due to an accident.

Who's in it: Karan Kapadia, Sunny Deol, Ishita Dutta

Why it may work: Directed by Behzad Khambata, this high-octane thriller marks the debut of Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan Kapadia and also features actor Akshay Kumar in a special song. In an interview to Firstpost, Karan revealed that Blank has been in making since two years and varies from a conventional Bollywood film.

Setters

What's it about: Setters is a crime thriller based on the education mafia of India. The film follows a cat-and-mouse game between two friends: one a cop, and the other a "setter," who runs racket profiteering from academic scams.

Who's in it: Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Sonnalli Seygall, Pavan Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Jameel Khan, Manu Rishi, Ishita Dutta

Why it may work: Shivdasani who is known for his comic roles plays the role of an honest police office in the film. It could be refreshing to watch him portray a serious character.

Ugly Dolls

What's it about: Ugly Dolls is an animated musical comedy where Moxy and her UglyDoll friends discover Perfection- a town where conventional dolls receive training before they set out in real world. The story unfolds as they struggle to fit in and ultimately discover that imperfection is amazing in it's own way.

Who's in it: The characters are voiced by Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Charlie XCX, Emma Roberts

Why it may work: Ugly Dolls is a story that celebrates being different and embracing the beauty that meets more than the eye. With it being voiced by mostly popular musicians, this animated flick is likely to appeal adults more than kids. However, according to Variety, Ugly Dolls is based on an insanely popular line of plush toys launched in 2001, which will definitely draw children to the theatres.

A Dog's Way Home

What's it about: The film chronicles a heart-warming adventure of Bella, a dog who travels 400 miles to home, after she is separated from her owner.

Who's in it: Ashley Judd, Edward James Olmos, Alexandra Shipp, Chris Bauer, Barry Watson

Why it may work: Based on the bestselling novel by the W. Bruce Cameron, A Dog’s Way Home is an emotionally charged film, highlighting the power of unconditional love between a dog and her owner.

