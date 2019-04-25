Blank song Ali Ali: Akshay Kumar, Karan Kapadia groove to B Praak-Arko's energetic dance number

Sunny Deol and debutant Karan Kapadia's Blank is all set to open in theatres soon. With the film’s release date inching closer, the makers of the film have released a promotional song titled ‘Ali Ali’ featuring Akshay Kumar alongside Karan. The song was released on Thursday afternoon as Akshay shared the video of the song on his official Twitter account with a message. He wrote, “The message is loud, and clear to the supreme being who will save us from all evil in the end. #AliAliFromBlank Song OUT NOW!”

Both Akshay and Karan are seen donning matching outfits with scarves and glasses in the song sung by B Praak who previously impressed the audience with his soulful voice with‘Teri Mitti’ in Kesari. The actors are seen grooving to the steps choreographed by Ranju Varghese while the lyrics of the vibrant fusion track is penned by Adeip Singh and Arko, who has also composed the song.

Akshay, although not a part of the film, will only be seen in a special appearance in this song. Karan is veteran actor Dimple Kapadia’s nephew and Akshay Kumar’s brother-in-law.

Blank, directed by debutant director Behzad Khambata, features Karan in the lead role as a suicide bomber with Sunny Deol playing a key role of an ATS chief. The film is slated to release on 3 May.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 13:30:29 IST

