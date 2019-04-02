UglyDolls: Nick Jonas to voice 'Mr Perfectionist' Lou in Kelly Asbury's animated musical comedy

Nick Jonas has added yet another feather to his cap. The singer will voice the character of Mr Perfectionist in UglyDolls. Jonas will be voicing the character of Lou, a villain, in the new animated flick.

This is not Nick's first film of course. He has had roles in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Goat, Careful What You Wish For, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian and the Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

UglyDolls is an upcoming American animated musical comedy film. It is based on the plush toys of the same name. When the Ugly Doll friends travel to the other side of the mountain they discover Perfection, a place where everyone is perfect. There they encounter Lou (Nick Jonas), who gathers recruits to train for perfection and ultimately find a child in the real world. Nick's character has contempt for the dolls for falling short of his standards. Eventually, the Ugly Dolls learn that being true to oneself is more important than perfection.

The film features the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX and Lizzo.

The film will also feature original music from Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton and Janelle Monae.

UglyDolls is directed by Kelly Asbury, produced by Jane Hartwell and Robert Rodriguez, and written by Alison Peck. Backed by STX Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release on 3 May.

