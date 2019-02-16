Black Widow: Marvel hires Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby writer Ned Benson to pen script for Scarlett Johansson's film

The Scarlett Johansson-fronted standalone Black Widow movie has hired Ned Benson to rewrite the script of the film, Collider reports. Ned Benson is best known for his work in The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby trilogy.

The report indicates that the Marvel executives were impressed by Benson's work in the trilogy. Benson had both written and directed The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. It was broken into three instalments, Him, Her, and Them.

The Black Widow solo film will see Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff, the Russian spy turned super-heroine. The film will be directed by Cate Shortland, an Australian filmmaker, best known for Lore, a World War II drama.

The studio's executives reportedly had met at least 70 directors over half a year before they shortlisted Shortland. She will become the studio's first female director to helm a stand-alone film, reported IndieWire. After Captain Marvel, Black Widow will be the second female-superhero driven Marvel movie.

Black Widow will reportedly be set 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, with Romanoff having now made America her home. This would place the film's events somewhere in mid-2000s, situating Black Widow before the events of the first Avengers film.

