Black Panther enters list of top 10 highest grossers worldwide; Marvel film inches closer to Titanic's collection

MBlack Panther has been impressing audiences seven weeks past its release, as its box office collections continue to break records. Now, the movie has entered the top 10 highest grossers of all time and stands as the fourth highest grossing movie in the USA, as reported by Variety.

The movie, which had a massive opening weekend, has a North American box office collection of $652.5 million and is expected to go past Titanic which holds the third spot. The movie is the first one since Avatar to remain a box office leader for five weekends in a row and, even in its seventh weekend, has made $11.5 million at 2,988 locations.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens continues to top the list of all time domestic grossers, followed by Avatar, with Black Panther lagging behind Star Wars by about $54 million. Black Panther is also the only film in the top 10 worldwide grossers to have a higher domestic share than international collections, with China proving to be its top international market with $105 million and UK with $62 million, as reported by Variety.

The credit for the superhero movies success is attributed to the refreshing thrust for diversity from Marvel Studios, which broke cultural barriers and attracted a wider audience base along with top-notch special effects in a movie that chronicles one of the most powerful heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rivaling Doctor Strange and Thor in the magnitude of its powers. Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, and is directed by Ryan Coogler.

Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 16:37 PM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 16:37 PM