Black Panther becomes third film to cross $700 mn at North American box-office after Avatar, The Force Awakens

Nearly six months after its release, Black Panther has finally crossed the $700 million mark at the North American box-office, the third film to do so after Jame Cameron's Avatar ($760.5 million) and JJ Abram's Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million), reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The Ryan Coogler directorial is currently in its 25th weekend of release, which is unusual in a time when films usually last in a theatre for three to four months. Black Panther has grossed $1.346 billion globally, becoming the top earner of 2018 in North America and top-grossing superhero film in North America, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Disney and Marvel superhero film featured an all-black cast with actors like Chadwick Boseman (as King T'Challa/Black Panther), Lupita Nyong'o (as Nakia), Michael B Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik 'Killmonger Stevens), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Daniel Kaluuya (W'Kabi), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Forest Whitaker (Zuri) and Andy Serkis (as the antagonist Ulysses Klaue). It has also received a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The story, described as a tale of black power and black pride in addition to its superhero themes, follows T'Challa as he is sworn in as king of Wakanda, a cloaked, technologically advanced nation in Africa that is home to the exotic metal vibranium, the source of Black Panther's powers.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 10:59 AM