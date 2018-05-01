Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover may reunite after Alone for slice-of-life comedy produced by Mika Singh

Bipasha Basu, who has been missing from the big screen since 2015, is all set to make her comeback with a slice-of-life film that is expected to start shooting in London next week as reported by Mirror. She was last seen in the horror film Alone, alongside her husband Karan Singh Grover.

The same report states that the movie is co-produced by singer Mika Singh. Bipasha’s partner Karan has been approached for the film too. The couple, who had tied the knot in April 2016 to much fanfare, is currently vacationing in Goa to celebrate their second anniversary. Grover’s next release is 3 Dev, a film with Kunaal Kapur and TV actor Ravi Dubey, as reported by Mirror.

Bipasha has not landed a big screen project since Sajid Khan’s Humshakals and Bhushan Patel’s Alone. The actress had in fact stayed away from the promotions of Humshakals, out of her disappointment with the final film.

Recently, a web series starring Bipasha by Rohan Sippy called The Client was also shelved citing lack of profitability of the project. "I have done over 60 films and in the last six years, I have done one film at a time. I would like to lead my life ... that is my priority. I happen to be in a demanding profession but work comes second. Right from the beginning, I have never planned anything while doing films... I have realised that I love acting. I look forward to life. I don't look back. I am a very unpredictable person,” said the actress on the occasion of her the release of her last movie Alone in 2015.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 10:53 AM