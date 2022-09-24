Soon-to-be parents, Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently hosted a baby shower in the presence of intimate friends and family members on Friday, 23 September in Mumbai. After 6 years of leading a successful married life, Bipasha and Karan made an announcement about their pregnancy through an Instagram post a few weeks back. Since then, they have been spending quite a lot of time together embracing the pleasures of parenthood. To celebrate the news, the couple recently hosted a baby shower ceremony where several celebrities including Bollywood actors marked their attendance. Earlier, Bipasha was given a traditional Bengali baby shower ‘shaad’ by her mother followed by which they have now hosted the theme-based program.

Pictures of the event are already all over the internet and fans are showering love and best wishes to both of them. Speaking about the event, while mom-to-be Bipasha Basu was looking gorgeous in a light pink gown, Karan was seen sporting a classy look with a shirt and blue blazer. What caught our attention was the colour combination of their outfits.

After making an entry at the venue, the couple posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi and also cut cakes in front of a wall, which was specially decorated with pink and purple balloons with a message, “A little monkey is on the way!”

Watch the video:

Following the cut-caking ceremony, they went inside the venue where they had a gala time with their friends and family members. Pictures of the same have now gone viral where Bipasha can be seen posing for pictures and enjoying her baby shower with her husband.

Check some pictures and videos of the event here:

Celebrities from the industry attend Bipasha Basu’s baby shower. Speaking about the guests present at the ceremony, many including Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Rajiv Adatia, Shubhaavu Choksey, Shamita Shetty, and VJ Anusha arrived to become a part of the celebration.

Earlier in August, the couple made their announcement with a few pictures from a pregnancy photoshoot. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be”, the caption of the post read.

