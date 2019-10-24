Bigil director Atlee confirms Telugu film debut, hints at Jr NTR leading the project

Director Atlee recently confirmed that he will be directing a Telugu language film soon. His new film, a sports drama Bigil led by Vijay, will hit theatres on 25 October (Friday). Atlee broke the news at a pre-release event of Bigil's Telugu version (Whistle) in Hyderabad.

"I am indebted to the Telugu audience. I have been longing to direct a Telugu film and my wish is going to be fulfilled soon. Jr NTR is a good-hearted and transparent person. He always leaves a heart-warming message for my every film and I am thankful for his support," the director told Cinema Express.

Bigil's Telugu version will be screened across 700 theatres. Announced on his 45th birthday in June, Bigil marks Vijay's 63rd Tamil film. It is also the third collaboration between the actor and Atlee after Theri (2016) and Mersal (2017). The music has been composed by AR Rahman.

The film features Vijay as a young, passionate football coach to a women's football team and a 50-year-old ruthless gangster. Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Sai Dheena, Vivek and Anandraj also star in Bigil. Shroff had previously revealed that he portrays the president of the football association.

According to The News Minute, Bigil has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and has a run time of almost three hours. Firstpost recently reported that Bigil has witnessed the second best pre-release business ever for a Tamil film (Rs 210 crore). Internationally, it has minted Rs 140 crore in pre-release theatrical revenue.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was last seen in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava alongside Pooja Hegde, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Eesha Rebba and Supriya Pathak. His next project is SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan. Alia Bhatt has also been roped into play a pivotal role.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 19:01:14 IST