Bigg Boss Telugu 2, week 13 updates: Syamala evicted; Silly Fellows Sunil, Allari Naresh enter the house

Bigg Boss Telugu season two is almost coming to an end and with increasing competition among the housemates, there's much curiosity as more contestants bid goodbye, paving way for the finalists.

This week, Syamala who got a second chance at winning the title, was announced as the evicted one. While other danger zone nominees like Amit got a huge sense of relief, Nani did not fail to remind that the real games actually begin now.

Here's how housemates entertained us and themselves this week:

Re-Nomination

Thanks to Geetha's win in the Murder Task last week, a coupe of housemates were already nominated for week 13. But now, Bigg Boss had given a chance to get out of the danger zone. In a re-nomination of sorts housemates then participated in a face-to-face vote. Of the nominated housemates — Amit, Syamala, Deepthi and Samrat, only one could be saved by the others. And since Kaushal was already nominated for the whole season, the actor had no play in this one. After some testing friendships, the housemates had saved Samrat, leaving Amit, Syamala, Deepthi and Kaushal in the eliminations this week.

On the other hand, Kaushal and Geetha's arguments once again continued. The two were at loggerheads again with regards to Geetha's decision of sending Kaushal to the eliminations for the last leg of the season. Looks like the two housemates are never going to get on the same page after all.

Break a leg

The luxury budget task of the week turned out to be quiet fun — for Bigg Boss but not the housemates. Week 13 had all contestants dance to Bigg Boss's tunes in the Tollywood task and the game that went on for 2 days literally had everyone on their feet 24/7. Every housemate was assigned a Telugu song and had to dance every time it played. Be it at 2AM or 7PM, it was time for the housemates to break a leg on the reality show. With Kaushal and Roll Rida put into goofy situations, the Tollywood task turned out to be fun and meme-worthy for sure. And while all the housemates received their points for the week, Geetha lost out for missing out on one turn.

Meanwhile, it was also a week when the housemates and audience witnessed some rib-tickling moments as Deepthi gave reason for unlimited humour with her drawings at the Pictonary game and Bigg Boss made the contestants have at least 10 cakes in the name of the task.

Wasted ticket to finale

After all the fun, it was time to get serious. The season two contestants now got a chance to directly enter the finale. The task was all about resistance, patience and self control. Five housemates had to be seated in an old Fiat car for 24 hours and the one who remained till the end would win the ticket to the finals. So once the buzzer rang, Tanish, Deepthi, Geetha, Samrat and Syamala became the first five to claim the position. And while Geetha got out early, the rest of the contenders decided to stick till the end. But this decision was of no use as Bigg Boss had set some straight rules. It was said that nobody would win the ticket if all of them remained in the car and that's exactly what happened. Tanish, Deepthi and Syamla proved their strong game by sitting up for 24 hours in the car, but failed to win the ticket. Ultimately, the task was equivalent to being nullified.

Silly Fellows in the house

The cast of recently released Telugu film Silly Fellows - Sunil and Allari Naresh had entered the house on Day 91. The actors were there to entertain on an otherwise tense Sunday. So after a Saturday filled with lots of tete-a-tete with Nani, the weekend joy ride continued on Sunday as well.

Both Sunil and Naresh engaged in tasks with the house divided into two teams and Nani was as usual the super host.

But soon after enthralling the audience, it was that time of the week. With a heavy heart, the housemates bid goodbye to Syamala. And while Geetha expressed her love, Tanish reminisced the journey and the very recent bond that he had developed for the housemate, who made a comeback after already getting eliminated once.

Soon, Nani had given Syamala the big bomb power. And like many previous weeks, the bomb had once again gone to Roll Rida. Roll had once again gotten it for kicks and this time he was instructed to be a 'sevak' for an entire week. The housemate had to obey to everyone's instructions as and when needed.

As Syamala walked out last night, the housemates are now back to plotting for the Bigg Boss title as they enter the second last week.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 12:44 PM