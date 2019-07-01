Bigg Boss Tamil 3 weekly updates: Meera Mitun enters as 16th contestant; Mohan Vaithya elected new leader

It's been seven days since season three of Bigg Boss Tamil started. While the last two seasons took some time to grab the attention of audiences, the third season has already become the talk of the town, thanks to the wide range of outspoken contestants, some of whom have already attempted to ascertain their dominance in the house.

Model-turned-actress Meera Mitun enters the house as the 16th contestant

One of the highlights of the first week is the entry of the sixteenth contestant as Meera Mitun, known for her brief role in Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Kottam and her extensive modeling stint. The fact that Abhirami and Sakshi Agarwal already knew Meera, and the duo had some scores to settle with the latter, paved the way to a handful of dramatic episodes in the house for the next two days.

Vanitha Vijayakumar elected as the first leader; a cap on basic essentials announced

Vanitha Vijayakumar was elected as the new and first leader of the house. Bigg Boss announced a new cap on basic essentials such as water and gas supply to the house, making the Tamil edition the first ever show to introduce such drastic changes. Kamal Haasan revealed it was his suggestion and request to the makers to implement metered limits to water and gas connections inside the house so that audiences would understand the significance of water conservations in their homes. At a time when the people of Chennai are grappling with the water crisis, the new rule has received a good response from netizens on Facebook and Twitter.

Abhirami opens up about her crush on Kavin and expresses love

Abhirami confided in Sherin and Sakshi about her crush on Kavin in the first episode of the show. "When I was watching Saravanan Meenatchi on television, I used to crush on Kavin. I remember telling my mom that I like this guy. We are actually friends on Facebook too. He's charming and looks like a fun guy. I love him, but I'm not sure if he will agree to get into a relationship," Abhirami told Sakshi and Sherin nonchalantly.

Although Abhirami tried to play smart and started flirting with Kavin for a while, she later opened up about her love and proposed him directly. A level-headed Kavin responded saying, "I like all of you guys, especially Sherin, Sakshi, Losliya, and you. We have just arrived. We don't know each other well too. At least, not yet. Wouldn't it be better if we take some time, understand each other and think about this? As of now, I would like to be good friends with you all." Disappointed by Kavin's response, Abhirami jokingly pulled his leg saying he doesn't deserve a good girl like her.

First luxury budget task leaves the housemates in tears

The first luxury budget task of the season left the contestants as well as the viewers in complete tears. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to take three chits from a bowl and answer the questions honestly. Since most of the questions were about the personal lives of participants, everyone narrated their most tragic life incidents and accidents with great determination and strength. Haasan pointed out how moving Saravanan's story was and lauded him.

Abhirami revealed how she was on cloud nine after she got selected in the audition to play an essential role in Thala Ajith's upcoming release Nerkonda Paarvai, the official Tamil remake of Pink. Another moving narrative was Tharshan's life in the backdrop of the civil war in Sri Lanka and how his mother and sister brought him up courageously despite all the hardships.

Meera Mitun locks horns with Abhirami and Vanitha; Madhumitha's moral policing faces stiff opposition

Meera Mitun and Abhirami got into a minor spat and the duo patched up soon, after the latter apologized. Cheran played the perfect counselor and advised Abhirami, and Sakshi to set aside personal differences and welcome her into the family with open arms. However, Meera's spat with Vanitha turned ugly once the latter raised her voice with commanding authority.

A teary-eyed Meera tried to reason with Vanitha, but she was not ready to listen to anything. Meera breaks down and tells Mugen, Sandy, and Fathima that she is being targeted unfairly in the house. Although Vanitha apologized to Meera later, the latter went ahead and expressed her dissatisfaction to Kamal Haasan about her leadership skills.

The weekend episode ended with a high when Madhumitha tried to do culture-policing and dropped the sentence, "I'm a Tamil girl." Almost every other contestant pounced on her saying she shouldn't judge anyone based on looks or freedom of expression.

Mohan Vaithya elected as the new leader

Mohan Vaithya, the eldest contestant in the house, was elected as the new leader. Kamal Haasan asked four inmates to nominate themselves for the position and asked everyone to vote. Mugen, Mohan, Meera, and Reshma came forward to stand for the captaincy position. Mohan received nine votes and won the leadership post with a great majority.

