Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 kicks off with Kamal Haasan returning as host; Cheran, Sakshi Agarwal, Sherin on board

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil kicked off on 23 June amid a tremendous social media frenzy, thanks to a wide range of contestants from across various fields. Kamal Haasan introduced the fifteen new candidates who will be participating in the reality show, which was launched in 2017 on Vijay Television and fetched overwhelming reception from Tamil audiences.

While Aarav bagged the title in 2012, it was actress Riythvika (of Madras fame) who won the season two crown. However, the show's success rocketed other contestants like Oviya, Yashika Anand, Harish Kalyan and Aishwarya Dutta to stardom in the last two years.

Here's the full list of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 contestants:

1. Fathima Babu

Popular news reader and actress Fathima Babu, best known for her roles in films such as V.I.P, Ulavuthurai, Minnale, and Mugavaree to name a few, was announced as the first contestant of the show. Fathima said she's quite impressed by the aesthetically decorated interiors of the house. "I'm delighted that I will be speaking to you every week through this show," Fathima told Kamal Haasan. 2. Losliya

The second player to enter the show was Losliya Mariyanesan, a famous newsreader from Sri Lanka. She's a new face to Tamil audiences but is quite popular among Sri Lankan Tamils. It's an interesting move from the makers to cater to a vast range of viewers.

3. Sakshi Agarwal

Briefly seen as Rajinikanth's daughter-in-law in Kaala, actress Sakshi Agarwal made her entry as the third contender. Sakshi was last seen in Thala Ajith's Pongal blockbuster Viswasam as a doctor. 4. Madhumitha

Known for her rib-tickling comedienne roles in films such as Udhayanidhi's Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and Vijay Sethupathi's Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumaara, Madhumitha was the fourth candidate to enter the house. "I have a wish. If you ever make Sathi Leelavathi Part 2, I would love to play the heroine role," she told Haasan.

5. Kavin

TV anchor-turned-actor Kavin, who rose to fame through the third part of popular television serial Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal, was the fifth participant in the show. He recently debuted as the lead hero in director Shiva Aravind's Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma, which released last month. 6. Abhirami Venkatachalam

Actress Abhirami Venkatachalam, who recently completed shooting for Thala Ajith's Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai, was the sixth contestant on the show. She co-stars alongside Shraddha Srinath in the film, which is gearing up for release on 10 August.

7. Saravanan

Veteran actor Saravanan, known for his sterling performance in Karthi's Paruthiveeran, was announced as the seventh participant. He was guided to the show by Bigg Boss Season one contestant and fellow comedian Ganja Karuppu, who also entered the house for a brief time as a special guest. 8. Vanitha Vijaykumar

Actress Vanitha Vijaykumar, who debuted as a lead heroine opposite Thalapathy Vijay in his 1995 film Chandralekha, was the eighth competitor on the show. She is the daughter of veteran actor Vijayakumar and Manjula. "No one encouraged me. But my daughters stood by me and encouraged me to go to the show. So, I'm here for them," said Vanitha.

9. Cheran

Actor-director Cheran made a surprise entry as the ninth contestant on the show. Three of his films, Autograph, Vetri Kodi Kattu, and Thavamai Thavamirundhu fetched national awards under various categories. "I have made a lot of films and have come across interesting characters in real-life. I'm participating in the show to see how useful my experiences are," said Cheran. 10. Sherin Shringar

Actress Sherin, who rose to fame in Dhanush's debut film Thullavadho Ilamai, entered the house as the tenth contender. She was last seen on screen in a brief supporting role in Udhayanidhi Stalin's Nanbenda.

11. Mohan Vaithya

Carnatic singer and violinist Mohan Vaithya made his entry to the show as the eleventh candidate. He is the older brother of popular Veena player Rajhesh Vaidhya. He's the senior most candidate in the house like voice expert Ananth Vaidyanath of the previous season. 12. Tharshan

Tharshan, one of the popular models based in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, was announced as the twelfth player by Kamal Haasan. He's the second contestant from Sri Lanka to enter the house after Losliya. Bigg Boss Season one player and actor Harish Kalyan introduced Tharshan to audiences and made a brief appearance on the show.

13. Sandy

Popular choreographer Sandy, who worked with Superstar Rajinikanth in Kaala, made his entry to the show as the thirteenth participant. Sandy requested Kamal Haasan to shake a leg with him and the latter promptly obliged. The duo grooved to 'Unnai Kaanaathu' from Vishwaroopam and surprised everyone with their impromptu moves. 14. Mugen Rao

Malaysian actor and musician Mugen Rao was the third new face on the show and the penultimate contestant announced by Haasan. His music videos have a good fan following on social media. "I'm a huge fan and at a complete loss of words. I'm looking forward to this whole new experience," said Mugen.

15. Reshma

TV anchor-turned-actress Reshma Pasupuleti, who rose to fame for her popular role as Pushpa in Velainnu Vanthutta Vellakkaran, was the last candidate to enter the house.

Kamal Haasan announced that there would be no nomination for elimination in the first week and advised everyone to bond well on a concluding note.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 14:09:38 IST