Nerkonda Paarvai trailer: Ajith plays a determined lawyer, takes down goons in Tamil remake of Pink

The first trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the 2016 critically acclaimed courtroom drama Pink, was released on 12 June (Wednesday). H Vinoth has directed the film, who has previously helmed Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Nerkonda Paarvai will mark Ajith's 59th movie.

Ajith plays an ageing lawyer, who takes on the case of three women after they are sexually harassed by a group of men who come from an influential background. In the courtroom, the women are constantly scrutinised for their choices and the case also seems rigged due to the men's political connections. Though Nerkonda Paarvai is an official adaptation of Pink, the makers have taken some creative liberty with scenes of Ajith beating up a goon.

Nerkonda Paarvai stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles. Tariang reprises her role from the Hindi original. Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Sujith Shankar, Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh, Jeya Prakash, D. Ramachandran, Dinesh P Nair, Kodhanda Raman, Kalpana Sri, Kumara Gurubharan and Mai Pa Narayanan are also part of the cast.

Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin will be seen in guest roles in the film produced by Boney Kapoor.

The release date of Nerkonda Paarvai is expected to be announced soon.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 18:40:00 IST

