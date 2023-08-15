Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has emerged the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 beating Abhishek Malhan, who became the first runner-up. Fans called his win ‘historic’ as he is the first wildcard contestant to lift the winner’s trophy.

The most humble and genuine winner in history of biggboss ♥️ He shared his trophy with his friends who supported him throughout his journey HISTORIC WINNER ELVISH #ElvishYadav

Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve were the top 5 contestants of the show. After the latter 3 got evicted, audiences were given 15 minutes to vote between Elvish and Abhishek.

Elvish is a popular YouTuber, who enjoys over 10 million subscribers on YouTube. He has also gained over 14 million followers on Instagram due to his stint in the controversial reality show.

He received Rs 25 lakh prize money and Bigg Boss trophy. The family members of the finalists were seen shaking a leg with host and superstar Salman Khan.