Bigg Boss OTT finale: Elvish Yadav lifts the trophy, fans call him the most genuine winner in the BB history
Elvish Yadav became the first wildcard contestant to win the show
Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has emerged the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 beating Abhishek Malhan, who became the first runner-up. Fans called his win ‘historic’ as he is the first wildcard contestant to lift the winner’s trophy.
“Rehna hai to systummm ke neeche rahna padega”
HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH#BBWinnerElvish #ElvishYadav #ElvishBBWinner #BBOTT2GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/PWPUNPgbLu
— sʜɪᴘʀᴀ (@btwitsshipra) August 14, 2023
Related Articles
The most humble and genuine winner in history of biggboss ♥️
He shared his trophy with his friends who supported him throughout his journey
HISTORIC WINNER ELVISH #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy #ElvishBBWinner pic.twitter.com/H10Iv56CyB
— Corrupt_Tuber (@loveutuber__) August 14, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner ELVISH YADAV
The first person in BB History to win as a wild card entry!!#ElvishYadav#BiggBossOTT2Finale #BREAKING_NEWS #Trending #Systumm #SystummArmy pic.twitter.com/sofegoBfXc
— Sameer Saini (@Sameersaini62) August 14, 2023
Elvish Yadav talking about salman’s controversy
History Created Well Played #ElvishYadav #BiggBossOTT2Finale #Systumm #SalmanKhan #ElvishArmy #ElvishBBWinner #ElvishForTheWin pic.twitter.com/I6pfzFC4iX
— Disha (@Disha8162) August 14, 2023
1001 gadiyo ka kaafila loading #Systumm HANG!!!!
BB WINNER ELVISH
HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy #ElvishArmy #ElvishYadav #BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 pic.twitter.com/UFw8JbSDjt
— Rao Sahab ( Parody) (@TeamRaoSahab) August 14, 2023
#ElvishYadav
280m votes bss 15 min me
Bro itne tau kiske ke 1 choro 2 week me Naa aye
KING FOR REASON #BBWinnerElvish
Yes #ElvishYadav ,ur #ElvishArmy
Systumm Crash kar Diya
HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH#BiggBossOTT2Finale #Systumm
Retweet KARDO pic.twitter.com/vbPT2O4FJP
— Tweets OF Elvish ️️ (@TweetsOFBIGBOSS) August 15, 2023
Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve were the top 5 contestants of the show. After the latter 3 got evicted, audiences were given 15 minutes to vote between Elvish and Abhishek.
Elvish is a popular YouTuber, who enjoys over 10 million subscribers on YouTube. He has also gained over 14 million followers on Instagram due to his stint in the controversial reality show.
He received Rs 25 lakh prize money and Bigg Boss trophy. The family members of the finalists were seen shaking a leg with host and superstar Salman Khan.
also read
How Shah Rukh Khan has created history with Jawan's first song 'Zinda Banda' | ExplaIned
All three language videos of a single film dominated top 3 positions on YouTube globally making it truly a pan-India phenomenon
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are all smiles as the paparazzi praise the couple at 'Kaalkoot' screening
The two met and reportedly fell in love while working in Lust Stories 2. They have spoken about their fondness for each other on multiple occasions
Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault
Schultz said he was invited to their apartment and given a drink that led him to slip in and out of consciousness