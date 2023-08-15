Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Elvish Yadav lifts the trophy, fans call him the most genuine winner in the BB history

Elvish Yadav became the first wildcard contestant to win the show

FP Staff Last Updated:August 15, 2023 09:08:47 IST
Bigg Boss OTT finale: Elvish Yadav lifts the trophy, fans call him the most genuine winner in the BB history

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has emerged the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 beating Abhishek Malhan, who became the first runner-up. Fans called his win ‘historic’ as he is the first wildcard contestant to lift the winner’s trophy.

Related Articles

Bigg

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Pooja Bhatt to Elvish Yadav, meet the top 5 finalists of Salman Khan’s show

Bigg

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised before finale, fans say 'trophy waiting for you'

Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve were the top 5 contestants of the show. After the latter 3 got evicted, audiences were given 15 minutes to vote between Elvish and Abhishek.

Elvish is a popular YouTuber, who enjoys over 10 million subscribers on YouTube. He has also gained over 14 million followers on Instagram due to his stint in the controversial reality show.

He received Rs 25 lakh prize money and Bigg Boss trophy. The family members of the finalists were seen shaking a leg with host and superstar Salman Khan.

Published on: August 15, 2023 09:08:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

How Shah Rukh Khan has created history with Jawan's first song 'Zinda Banda' | ExplaIned
Entertainment

How Shah Rukh Khan has created history with Jawan's first song 'Zinda Banda' | ExplaIned

All three language videos of a single film dominated top 3 positions on YouTube globally making it truly a pan-India phenomenon

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are all smiles as the paparazzi praise the couple at 'Kaalkoot' screening
Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are all smiles as the paparazzi praise the couple at 'Kaalkoot' screening

The two met and reportedly fell in love while working in Lust Stories 2. They have spoken about their fondness for each other on multiple occasions

Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault
Entertainment

Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

Schultz said he was invited to their apartment and given a drink that led him to slip in and out of consciousness