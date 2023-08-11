With the last few days left for the winner to emerge out of the veil of Bigg Boss OTT 2, audiences are glued to their screens to witness the same. The drama reality show’s season has been a roller coaster ride of emotions since it aired on 17 June. Many participants have come and gone. However, only a few have been able to get attention for their behaviour and personality inside the BB house. The most-talked-about contestants inside the house are Youtubers Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as ‘Fukra insaan’ and Elvish Yadav. Even though the latter entered the scene much later as a wildcard entrant, he was quick to rule the audiences’ hearts.

Elvish is disappointed with Abhishek

During the episode, Elvish talked to Pooja Bhatt about being saddened by Abhishek’s opinion on a wildcard entrant emerging as a winner. As the discussion progressed, the contestants presented their inputs. At the same time, Abhishek was seen leaving the scene mid-way and walking out.

Disagreement between Elvish and Abhishek

Later, the duo were seen sitting on the couch, and there was an apparent disagreement between them. While the Fukra Insaan called him a ‘gadha’ for not understanding the drama reality show, Yadav responded that he wouldn’t have taken it from someone else.

As the episode unfolded by, Abhishek gifted his chain to Elvish as a souvenir of their friendship. The snippets from the moment were shared on the internet by users as Abhishek’s fans expressed unhappiness. The post was shared by BiggBoss_Tak, a popular page that provides regular updates about the show. The post was captioned, “Bhaichara on top!”

To which, a user wrote, “To clarify this is another chain he gifted to Elvish not the one he gifted to Jiya #Abhiya.”

Several users commented on the post. Check out some of the responses below:

One user commented, “Brother Fukra Insaan, this niceness of yours will pull you down. Elvish was talking about you to Pooja Bhatt right now. No matter, try this also.”

However, this is not the first time their close bond is apparent in the house. Earlier, Elvish warned Abhishek about being surrounded by foes and not friends. Not only this, they have been seen backing each other and hanging out during the season.

In the latest mid-week eviction from the controversial reality show, Jiya Shankar has been ousted from the house. With her elimination, the house has its top 5 finalists in Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Manisha Rani. This has made the show inch closer to finding the winner, ideal for wearing the season’s crown.