Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2?
Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 to release on 16 February 2024
Actress and influencer Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unconventional fashion choices and bold statements on social media, is reportedly making her big Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 aka LSD 2 (sequel to 2010’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha).
Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts?
From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the times of the Internet. On the Valentine’s 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA!#LSD2 IN CINEMAS from 16th Feb 2024@DibakarBanerjee #ShobhaKapoor… pic.twitter.com/yWwlVuSYOc
— Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) July 7, 2023
Related Articles
Reportedly, the actress will play the lead role in Dibakar Banerjee directorial. “Uorfi has been
approached for Love, Sex, aur Dhokha 2 as she fits perfectly for the lead character. Uorfi might take this film as her Bollywood debut,” said a source close to the actress as per ETimes.
View this post on Instagram
In the last week, Ektaa shared an intriguing poster of LSD 2 revealing the release date and tweeted, “Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the times of the Internet. On the Valentine’s 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! #LSD2 IN CINEMAS from 16th Feb 2024.”
The first installment featured Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma in prominent roles. It turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office.
Talking about Uorfi, she recently made a stylish entry in the 14th season of Splitsvilla. She introduced herself by saying, “Aapne mujhe expect nahi kiya hoga na… but main aa gayi hu Splitsvilla 14 mein. Main kya phataka le ke aayi hu? Main toh khudh ek bomb hoon, aur mujhe nahi pata ki main kab kaha phat sakti hoon.”
also read
Kandahar, PS 2 & more: Prime Video announces mega entertainment with highly-anticipated international & original content
From the original horror series Adhura (Hindi) and final season of the global hit series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, to the superhero film Veeran (Tamil) and family entertainer Anni Manchi Sakunamule (Telugu) will stream on the OTT giant.
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire teaser — Prabhas' 'most violent man' avatar is a treat for action lovers
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire teaser featuring Prabhas promises one of the most violent and thrilling ride
The Night Manager Part 2 review: A run-of-the-mill finish to wanderlust
Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are still stunning, but the final three episodes of the show never get as juicy as they should've been. For how long can handsomeness save the day