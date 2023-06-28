Bigg Boss OTT 2: What led Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya's mid-week eviction

Several factors contributed to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya, being evicted midweek from the Bigg Boss house. The former star wife entered the house expecting a positive turnover, eager to make her mark and advance in her career. However, she somehow ended up playing victim. The reality show, for a change, provided her with respite from daily marital rumours. But while this highly controversial show offers a lot, it’s not always easy to endure. In a new twist, the audience voted Aaliya out of the Bigg Boss house. In the surprising midweek nominations, she was listed along with Jiya Shankar.

The recent elimination

Aaliya’s hopes were dashed as she was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. In a mid-week twist, Aaliya and Jiya Shankar were nominated by the contestants. Bigg Boss announced that audiences will pick up the baton to eliminate one of them. As the former received fewer votes than Jiya, Aaliya was asked to bid farewell to her friends in the house.

Fight with Pooja Bhatt

Aaliya had a whirlwind ride on Bigg Boss OTT 2. As much as she was billed as a strong contestant who would be vocal and dramatic, she appeared soft-spoken and reserved. This even led actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt to be ‘confused’ about Aaliya’s personality last week. Bhatt said during one of the episodes: “I have not been able to read her. In the last 24 hours, I saw a glimpse of her which was quite scary.”

However, she did develop close bonds with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Akanksha Puri. But seeing Bebika Dhurve involved in fights with others regularly, she parted ways. Pooja and Aaliya clashed recently over the latter’s ‘victim card’ play. Bhatt, on her part, asked Aaliya not to gain sympathy by talking about her divorce and instead to move on. She asserted “shaadi meri bhi tooti hai.” Aaliya, on the other hand, called her dominating and spreading negativity.

Aaliya on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Before entering the house, Aaliya told The Indian Express that the relationship between the duo was over. She said that she was there to clean up her image and show the world who she truly was. Aaliya, who is also a producer, admitted that her sole public identity was a star wife. Nawazuddin’s legal battle with her has also kept her in the spotlight.

Earlier, host Salman Khan warned Aaliya not to bring up her marital issues in the house.

Aaliya’s Big Boss house journey

Aaliya, who entered the show as the eighth contestant, is the third to exit the house. Puneet Superstar and Palak Purswani were evicted from the show before her. Bigg Boss OTT 2 aired on 17 June.

Among the contestants locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

