Something surprising happened on the 40th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 that caught everyone’s attention. Manisha Rani, a contestant on the show, made an emotional confession about her affection for fellow housemate Elvish Yadav. The event occurred during the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task, in which three teams rushed to create viral content in order to secure a spot in the final week. Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani had a casual talk while Team C completed their work. Elvish joked that he sometimes wondered if Manisha’s approach toward him was more than harmless banter. Manisha flushed but resolved to be brave in the face of Elvish’s curiosity. In a forthright manner, She said that she has deep feelings for him.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav

Manisha Rani admitted that she respected Elvish Yadav as a person and loved spending time with him, which frequently resulted in their lighthearted banter. She said that she hadn’t even realised these sentiments were developing. Elvish was taken aback by her admission, but he explained that he only flirts and argues with those he actually cares about, giving depth to their connection. Manisha was also concerned about how her announcement might affect her image in the home.

Manisha Rani’s Request:

In a tender moment, Manisha Rani requested Elvish Yadav not to immediately reveal her sentiments to the other participants. She needed some space to allow her emotions to calm and to avoid any misunderstandings. Elvish promised to keep her emotions private for the time being. The friendship between Manisha and Elvish got stronger as the program progressed. They had more serious chats, and it became evident that Manisha had true feelings for Elvish. The fondness between them was noted by the other housemates as well.

The ‘Ticket to Finale’ assignment not only offered viral moments but also revealed an unexpected love story between two candidates in the thick of the heated battle. As the show developed, so did Manisha Rani’s growing romance with Elvish Yadav brought a fresh perspective to Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.