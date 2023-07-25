Salman Khan is undeniably the most loved superstar who enjoys a massive loyal fanbase across the globe. It’s absolute evidence of his spectacular screen presence that the audience always craves to watch him more on the screen. The evidence of the same is standing right in the front as he has been a constant host of the most loved television reality show, Bigg Boss. As Bigg Boss served the audience with unparalleled entertainment, Salman Khan has been a big highlight and of course, the most loved host who has been standing on the stage as a host for more than a decade now and is now back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Celebrities like Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, and director Karan Johar took the mic to be the show’s presenters in the past. However, no one could take the Dabangg star’s place. Now, with Bigg Boss OTT 2 in full swing, the rumours were ripe with the actor quitting the show in-between.

Further adding to the speculations, the latest Weekend ka Vaar saw comedians Bharti Singh and Abhishek Krushna as hosts after Salman Khan was unavailable. But to clear the air around his exit, Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ had earlier declared in one of the episodes associated with the show’s opening. In addition, a report by The Times of India cited sources close to the show for dismissing rumours about his exit.

“An extension of life.”

During the launch of the show’s OTT version, Salman Khan made it clear what the reality show meant to him. Calling it an extension of his life, the show host added, “Bigg Boss is an emotion for me; I always say mai attachment se door rehta hoon but Bigg Boss is different! I have hosted it for so many years that it feels like an extension of my life!”