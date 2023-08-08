With the drama reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 entering its finale week, the upcoming Weekend ka Vaar will see the final few in-house participants fighting each other for the top post. The latest episode of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show offered a glimpse of the same when the participants expressed being cheated by those who made it to the finale compared to those who missed the golden opportunity. They even questioned Big Boss’s decision.

The last task of the season saw Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve reaching the safe space alongside Abhishek Malhan, who secured his place earlier. The turn of events unfolded after the duo defeated the trio of Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav in a task involving buzzer pressing in teams of two when they reached the exact 27 minutes while other contestants distracted them.

Elvish, however, appeared dissatisfied with the decision and expressed unhappiness. On his part, he said that he had performed the task perfectly and hence should have won.

The last task

The contestants were paired up for the last task in teams of two. While Bebika-Pooja formed one team, Abhishek-Jiya formed another and Elvish-Manisha were in the third team. While the first team clocked in at 30 minutes, Elvish-Manisha pressed the buzzer at 38 minutes and Abhishek-Jiya did it at 39 minutes.

BB slams Elvish Yadav

While pointing fingers at others is relatively easy, hearing back takes immense patience. Showcasing the same, Elvish was chided by the authorities for ‘doubting BB’s integrity.’ After the last task was completed and the results were announced, he was asked by the BB to ‘check the results later, once the show is over.’

Elvish apologises

Elvish Yadav didn’t stop there. He discussed the issue of indecision with Manisha Rani after the task. He reiterated that he counted the time with full concentration, and Pooja and Bebika couldn’t do it better than him. Manisha, on her part, calmed Elvish down saying that ‘Bigg Boss wouldn’t make false decisions.’

Bigg Boss interrupted their conversation and asked Elvish to check the results then if he wanted. BB added, “If Elvish wants he can check now but what will he do if I prove him wrong?” To which, Elvish apologised in return.

With three contestants in the finale now, it will be interesting to see who will take the crown of the season.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on Jio Cinema.