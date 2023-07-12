Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Abhishek Malhan for body shaming Bebika Dhurve

The recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw participants indulge in another nomination task inside the house. As per the instructions, the contestants had to let go of a few personal belongings to nominate. The task was monitored by Jiya Shankar who escaped nominations by being the captain. She was joined by Youtuber Abhishek Malhan who was granted protection owing to high audience votes in the poll.

The task begins

Avinash Sachdev gave away his bracelet and nominated Pooja Bhatt. He cited Bhatt’s siding with the wrong people and provoking Bebika Dhurve as the prime reasons for her nomination.

Bhatt was displeased further when Abhishek backed Avinash’s choice, which led her to call the decision maker ‘biased’. The chaotic discord between the contestants prompted Bhatt to call out Abhishek for insulting Bebika by body-shaming her.

Pooja Bhatt slams Abhishek

Stretching the issue further, Bhatt asserted: “Mujhe bhi Tun Tun sunn na khatakta hai kyunki jis duniya mein mai rehti hoon auraton ko Tun Tun nahi bolte. But I let it go because I think yehi hai yahan ka vibe logon ko koi problem hai nahi isse (It doesn’t set right with me listening to other people being called out Tun Tun because in the place I come from, nobody talks to a woman like that. But I let it go because I feel people don’t have a problem and maybe it is in the vibe of this place).”

Furthermore, she added: “I felt Abhishek was insecure about how I gave attention to Bebika and this is weird because I’ve never stopped anyone from talking or supporting a person they like. Then why do I get questioned?”

Next up…

The second round saw Falaq Naazz sacrifice her family picture. She nominated Manisha Rani in exchange. Later, the series of events created an emotional upsurge for Falaq and she received a warm hug and consolation from Avinash.

Comedian Cyrus Broacha has, meanwhile, exited the BB house due to a family emergency. The show’s 6-week run recently received an extension for another 2 weeks. The Salman Khan hosted show premiers on Jio Cinema and Voot.