Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid opens up about his struggles with language, says 'one of you will win show'

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been full of drama and controversies since it aired on 17 June. Now, after more than a month inside the house, the contestants and audiences know little by little the strengths and weaknesses possessed by the in-house members. It is another thing altogether that sincere attempts are made to hide the less attractive points over the stronger ones. However, it takes courage to be as vocal as Lebanese model-actor Jad Hadid. Looking at the series of events taking shape inside the BB house, Jad revealed his despodency at not understanding Hindi and how it affects his game.

In a recent heart-to-heart with Bebika Dhurve, he expressed his inability to get hold of the language and how he feels sidelined when other members converse in Hindi. Jad told Bebika: “I am low on energy, tired. I have never had this much drama in my life. I am working hard to absorb it all and trying to absorb it all and get along with it.” Bebika, in response said: “I feel sad for you. I know the stress you are struggling through.”

“One of you will win.”

Jad let loose a heavy heart saying that every time he sits with a group of people, they talk only for a while in English. This is for a sentence or so and then they continue to talk in Hindi all the time. Every time he asks for translation, he gets tired of it himself. “They don’t care and I sit in a corner by myself on purpose. I am tired and drained of fitting in,” he said, further adding: “It’s not my place and I know it’s not my show. At the end of the day, one of you guys is going to win, not me. I am not Indian.”

Bebika, however, tried to push him. She said: “You can get back on track. There is still time.”

Other controversies

The 37-year-old star has hit the headlines several times in just a few weeks. He first gathered attention for a lip-lock with ex-contestant and actress Akanksha Puri. Not just this, he referred to her as a ‘bad kisser’ after the task. He was chided by Salman Khan for doing such a task on the show. Later, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt schooled him for making others uncomfortable by their closeness.

In addition, he hit the headlines recently after his BFF Jiya Shankar chose Avinash Sacdev over him during a task. While Jad has always supported Jiya throughout. Jiya, on the other hand, accused Jad of ‘diplomatic gameplay’ and cited repaying Avinash for his favors as the cause behind the move.

With several participants currently shifted to the danger zone, it will be interesting to watch who exits the house next.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premieres on Jio Cinema and Voot.