The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 keeps audiences hooked with its extravagant drama. While all the contestants inside the BB house are known for their distinctive features, it is actor-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt’s participation in the show that is the talk of the town. The recent episode of the BB show saw Bhatt sitting on a couch in the garden area with Bebika Dhurve and a smart phone kept beside her. This spotting has led to a large number of internet users pointing out as well as circulating screenshots of Bhatt having a mobile phone, which in retrospect violates the house rules.

Recently, an Instagram user posted the edited glimpse from the episode and the audience has been collectively making a humorous spotting. The post was captioned, “BB exposed?”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सारांश (@sar7ansh2.0)

“People who still do not believe it is scripted,” said one user.

Another user added, “Elvish ka shak sahi nikla (Elvish’s doubt was correct.)”

“Exposed,” commented another.

The traction led to many users recalling how Elvish Yadav once mentioned that Pooja Bhatt had a cell phone in the Bigg Boss house. During the conversation, Elvish said that he saw a notification about the elimination on Pooja’s phone. To this, she replied, “Oh you saw it on the phone. I must have left it outside.”

Take a look:

However, this is not the first time that rumours surrounding Pooja Bhatt’s phone claim have been made viral. In the past too, audiences have doubted the BB’s integrity as several clips showing Bhatt reading a script using a phone appeared live.

Contrary to the show’s TV version, the OTT show gives the audience unhindered 24×7 live feed access to the participants. The shock comes in line with the fact that as per the rules, the in-house contestants are locked inside the BB house with no access to the outside world. Now, further adding to the doubts, the conversation surrounding the show’s pre-mediated script has reignited the debate. This is even as host Salman Khan has often stressed that the Bigg Boss is an unscripted reality show.

As the show enters its final week, it will be interesting to see the effects of the events on the contestants’ seats.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on Jio Cinema and Voot.