With the drama reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 inching closer to the finale, the season has been one big rollercoaster ride of emotions. The controversial show has witnessed different phases of contestants starting from their first day inside the house to 45 days later at the same place. While several participants came and graced their presence, one of the most talked about personalities on the show is actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt. The 51-year-old has been in the news for being vocal in her opinions and showcasing her feelings about people significant to her.

During the recent episode, Pooja confided in Jiya Shankar about how getting a divorce was the lowest point in her life. The confession was in response to what host Salman Khan started in the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode. During the conversation, the actor asked contestants to reveal their lowest moments in life. In response, while many shed light on their struggling careers, no one spoke about their personal lives.

Pooja says divorce was ‘totally her decision’

The latest episode saw Pooja sharing snippets from her heartbreaking divorce to Indian video jockey and ex-husband Manish Makhija. Further, she expressed how she couldn’t remain untrue to herself. On reminiscences of 10 to 11 years of marriage, the Sadak actress said, “My husband was not an awful person. But then I thought I had lost myself and it was not for anyone else or life’s betterment. I wanted myself back.”

Further opening up on the issue, she said people ask if you are doing fine and prefer affirmative responses. However, only to hide behind alcohol later. She added, “Then I thought I wanted to set myself free and find myself but I drilled myself more into a bad zone. So that phase of my life was the lowest phase of my life.”

Whatever destiny had in fate for her, Pooja revealed that she decided to not give up on herself. “That’s very important but when I look back to that phase I never push myself away from it. I look straight in the eye and said yes you have become this otherwise what’s the difference between a bottle and a person. So now the universe said that I am ready,” she added.

Previous confessions

However, this is not the first time Pooja has revealed so much about her life concerning personal details. In the past, she spoke about her close relationship with father Mahesh Bhatt and how his love drove her away from alcoholism. As for her marriage to Manish Makhija, Pooja shared how the two drifted apart in 2014 when they couldn’t respect each other anymore.

Furthermore, the episode saw contestants nominating each other to secure a spot in the finale week. In the end, Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan emerged safe in the task, away from eliminations.