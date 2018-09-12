You are here:

Bigg Boss not scripted but well edited, claim ex-contestants Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, Aashka Goradia

FP Staff

Sep,12 2018 14:12:30 IST

Bigg Boss, among a host of other reality television shows, has often been accused of being scripted, in order to pull audiences to the screens. However, ex-contestants Hina Khan and Shweta Tiwari claim that the show is not scripted but "well edited".

(Left to right) Aashka Goradia, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan. Facebook

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bigg Boss 4 contestant Shweta Tiwari, who went on to emerge as the winner for the season, told the publication,"Bigg Boss is very entertaining and people keep talking about what has happened, but when I watch the show, I don’t know what to believe because I know a lot of it is edited. Many times, long conversations are only shown as two lines in the show, which then leads to misunderstandings.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by last season's participant Hina Khan, who also called Bigg Boss a "well edited show"

Aashka Goradia, a season 6 contestant, too had a similar response. The actress had said that her sexuality was misrepresented in Bigg Boss and claimed that she was "intentionally portrayed as a lesbian through editing tricks."

The controversial reality show is gearing up for the premiere of its twelfth season, all set to begin from 16 September. The Bigg Boss makers announced during the show's launch in Goa that comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa would take part in the show as a celebrity couple, bolstering speculations regarding other contestants of the show.

