Bigg Boss Malayalam: Sabumon Abdusamad crowned winner; Pearle Maaney declared as runner-up

The debut season of Bigg Boss Malayalam came to an end on 30 September with anchor and actor Sabumon Abdusamad declared as the winner. Hosted by Mohanlal, the reality show telecast on Asianet, kickstarted with 16 contestants who were locked inside the Bigg Boss house for a period of 100 days.

Besides Sabumon, Pearle Maaney, Srinish Aravind, Aristo Suresh, Aditi Rai, Archana Suseelan, Basheer Bashi, Hima Shankar, Anoop Chandran, Ranjini Haridas, Diya Sana, Shweta Menon, Deepan Murali, Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, David John and Manoj K Verma were the celebrity contestants. Anjali Ameer and Shiyas Kareem were the wild card entries.

The grand finale of the show began with the evicted housemates talking about their experience on the show. They also put up entertaining performances on the Bigg Boss Malayalam stage, reports The Indian Express. Popular comedians also performed a sketch parodying the contestants while Mohalal sang a song about Kerala and India. Musician Stephen Massey was also a musical guest on the finale.

Aristo Suresh was the first finalist to face elimination and also bagged a film titled Kolambi along the way. Srinish was the next in line followed by Shiyas. Pearle and Sabumon were the last participants standing.

Before the winner was announced, Ee.Ma.Yau. and Angamaly Diaries director Lijo Jose Pellissery offered him a part in his upcoming project Jallikattu, also starring Anthony Varghese, writes Times of India.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 14:26 PM