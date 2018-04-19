Mohanlal will reportedly host first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam; show likely to be launched in June 2018

Bigg Boss has somewhat become the face of reality TV in India. With multiple versions in different Indian languages and an eleven-season-long run of the flagship Hindi version, Bigg Boss has definitely come a long way.

After Tamil, Bangla, Telugu, Kannada and more-recently Marathi, the show's Malayalam version is in now the pipeline. And for the debut season of the show, the makers have reportedly roped in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as the host.

According to a report by Indian Express, the makers want the show to be launched sometime during the month of June this year. Also, the show will be shot either in Kochi or in Chennai.

The report further adds that the search for the 15 participants of the show — who will be locked in the Bigg Bouse house for 100 days — has already begun.

With Bigg Boss, many film and TV artists have revived their careers in a huge way. Be it the season 11 winner Shilpa Shinde or former participants Tanisha Mukerji, Gauhar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Gautam Gulati — all have only benefitted with the show. Even Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been able to broaden his dominion to the TV industry with this stint as the hots of this reality show.

Mahesh Manjrekar is all set to shoulder the Bigg Boss Marathi version, while NTR Jr anchors the Telugu version. Kamal Haasan's hosting of the Tamil version of the show brought him a fair share of controversies too. For the Kannada and Bengali versions, actors Sudeep and Mithun Chakraborty were roped in.

