Bigg Boss Day 40 highlights: Paras Chhabra purposely nominates himself to save Rashami Desai

The first day of the week at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with multiple twists. As per reports, Bigg Boss introduced a novel way of conducting the weekly nominations, which take place on Monday.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill were already nominated as part of Bigg Boss' punishment, and Shefali Zariwala, who was nominated as the captain this week, was safe from the process. Shefali was given an added power of nominating a contestant of her choice this week, and she went for Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The day began with contestants waking up to the tune of 'Dil Ka Telephone' from Dream Girl, which was a signal for the weekly task the makers had in store for the contestants. The weekly task of BB PCO began and there were two phone booths installed in the garden area of the house. As part of the task, two contestants were to enter each booth and talk to the other for 15 minutes straight. During their conversation, they had to convince each other to hang up, and disconnect the call. The one to disconnect the call first would be nominated, and in case both of them were unable to keep the call, the two would get nominated.

The housemates who were nominated for this week were Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana, Vishal, and Arhaan Khan.

Friends Paras and Rashami were pitted against the other in the task, and Paras proved his naysayers wrong (who would often claim that he is opportunistic and a strategist), by hanging up the phone first. Many others could not hang up within the time limit, and as a result, were both nominated.

During the task, Arhaan referred to Asim as "Sidharth's shadow". This did not go down well with Asim. Later in the episode, there was a segment where Shehnaz and Sidharth made up after days of staying angry at each other. At night, after lights out, Shehnaz tried to place a flower and a show-piece next to Sidharth's bed. The actor, who was prompt in noticing Shehnaz's gesture, pulled her close to him, and hugged her.

As part of yet another task, Bigg Boss asked contestants to name two such people who they thought did not take the game very seriously, and thus, would have to face punishment from Bigg Boss. The contestants chose Khesari Lal Yadav and Himanshi. As promised, Bigg Boss punished them by ordering them to stay awake through the night, till he gave the next command.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 08:47:47 IST