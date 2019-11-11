Bigg Boss Day 39 highlights: Vishal Aditya Singh wild card contestant; Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh promote Marjaavan

On 10 November, Salman Khan returned with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 13. While Saturday witnessed the eviction of Tehseen Poonawalla, who had entered the show in its second phase, Salman continued to test the contestants on Sunday as well.

The actor introduced Vishal Aditya Singh as the new entrant in the Bigg Boss house. Salman also asked him a couple of questions, and quizzed him about his game plan before letting him enter the show.

In the beginning, Salman brings back the shower game task on Sunday. For this, contestants were divided into pairs, and made to sit in isolated stalls as they share about their equations with other inmates. Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai-Devoleena Bhattacharyajee, Shehnaaz Gill-Hindustani Bhau and Mahira Sharma-Paras Chabbra answered questions in the task.

Check out a preview of Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Further, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh arrived in the house to promote their upcoming film Marjaavan. They introduced a new task on the show, as per which contestants were given a loudspeaker, and also a chance to confront their rivals and speak on the issues between them. Meanwhile, Arhaan gets into a fight with Asim and Sidharth regarding the task. Devoleena calls out Shefali Jariwala for being a biased captain, who was working for the benefit of her friends rather than the whole house. Thereafter, both contestants end up getting into an ugly spat. Check it out

Upon returning to the stage, Sidharth and Riteish are given a task by Salman, where one of them has to consume pani puris and sing a song while the other tries to identify the song.

Towards the end, Salman invites the new wild card entrant, Vishal Aditya Singh, who was last seen in dance reality show Nach Baliye. Vishal is then sent into the confession room, where he would be able to see the ongoing task among the housemates.

Salman enters the house again for conducting a special task. They are given the balloons for performing the Ghalat Faimi Ki Shikar task, where they have to burst each other’s balloons. Vishal enters the house, and proceeds to bursts some of their balloons, thereby correcting some of their ‘misconceptions.’

