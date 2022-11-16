Archana Gautam was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 16 house for getting physical with Shiv Thakare. She’s now back inside the pandemonium. It has now been revealed it was Shiv who instigated Archana that made her lose her cool. And the host Salman Khan said, “Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv right?”

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Trend Speed booster alert!!!!!! 100 replies & 50 rts on this tweet. Guys take this seriously. Believe me… if everyone comment, then our trend will definitely come up in the list. LONE WARRIOR SHIV THAKARE — ℍ ℍℝ ℙℝ (@STempire01) November 13, 2022

SHIV– Bigboss wildcard girlllllllll bhejo humhe is tarase baithna hai STAN– Bro, aager wildcard girl aayi na to tere mere jhagra ho jayega..#ShivThakare #MCStan

LONE WARRIOR SHIV THAKARE pic.twitter.com/ofOAQ0OFpL — Priyanshu Bansal (@Priyanshu_4_u) November 13, 2022

They purposely downed #ShivThakare to make somebody rise No it isn’t any female

Chk the last few mins of episode where the most silent, gentleman kind of guy was yelling standing on the chair & putting his point Matlab itna personality change after sk’s back wow#BiggBoss16 — CND Tadka (@CNDTadka) November 13, 2022

Jo kisi ko extra sabji bhi na khane de wo giving nature ki hain

LONE WARRIOR SHIV THAKARE https://t.co/fBSz2XB4yy — Bhai-Jaan (kisi ka bhai kisi ka jaan) (@Salmaniac_Devil) November 13, 2022

In a recent promo shared by Colors, Archana refuses to do the kitchen work and says she’s not here to be a labor. Sajid Khan asks her to go out of the kitchen.

Every season of the show has the Bigg Boss blasting contestants for breaking the rules of the house and creating mayhem. This season is no different. There are arrogant and alarmingly self-conceited contestants this time around too, and the host is only an episode away from losing his patience and cool.

Let’s see what happens next inside the house!

