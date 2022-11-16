Entertainment

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan says, 'Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv right?'

Archana Gautam, who was evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house, is back inside the pandemonium, and here’s what Salman Khan said.

Vinamra Mathur November 16, 2022 12:56:38 IST
Archana Gautam was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 16 house for getting physical with Shiv Thakare. She’s now back inside the pandemonium. It has now been revealed it was Shiv who instigated Archana that made her lose her cool. And the host Salman Khan said, “Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv right?”

In a recent promo shared by Colors, Archana refuses to do the kitchen work and says she’s not here to be a labor. Sajid Khan asks her to go out of the kitchen.

 

Every season of the show has the Bigg Boss blasting contestants for breaking the rules of the house and creating mayhem. This season is no different. There are arrogant and alarmingly self-conceited contestants this time around too, and the host is only an episode away from losing his patience and cool.

Let’s see what happens next inside the house!

