Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare, who is considered as one of the strongest contestants in the controversial reality show, recently opened up about his relationship with friends and fellow contestants of the house. During his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi, Shiv Thakare had fallen in love with co-contestant Veena Jagtap and their jodi garnered love from the viewers.

While talking to Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan, Shiv said that it’s been 7 months since their breakup, but they haven’t move on. “Humara breakup hua tha 7 mahine pehle, par hum move on nahi hue. woh kaam mein busy hogayi par move on nahi hue… Maine apne aap ko promise kiya tha joh kuch pehle reality show mein hua woh aage nahi hoga (We broke up seven months ago but we still haven’t moved on. We got busy with work. I had promised myself that I won’t fall in love again on a reality show),” said Shiv.

He added, “Hum dono ne pura ghar hearts se bhar diya tha. Pura Maharashtra mein mera naam lenge toh uska naam pata hai, uska naam lenge toh mera pata hai. Itne romantic cheezein ki thi humne us ghar mein. Main bodybuilder hoon mujhe mere body par tattoos pasand nahi par maine task ke beech mein uska naam tattoo karwaya that. Yahan cheezein na bahar ki tarah pratical nahi ho sakti especially kaam ko lekar… (We had filled the entire BB Marathi house with hearts and had done so many romantic things for each other. The entire Maharashtra knows us with each other’s name. I am into fitness and I don’t like to get tattoo done on my body, but when I was asked to get her name inked during a task, I happily did it on the show.)”

Tina and Sajid agreed with Shiv’s thoughts and said that since the outside world is very practical it is not possible to be in a relationship inside the house.

