In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, viewers witnessed Shiv Thakare breaking down into tears for the first time. Bigg Boss asked all the contestants to gather in the living room and said that he has noticed that all of them are carrying many emotions in their hearts and are dying to vent them out.

Bigg Boss gives all of them to come to the confession room and express themselves. After hearing this, Shiv breaks into tears and Nimrit, Shalin & Ankit comfort him. Bigg Boss calls Thakare in the room and asks him about breaking down, to which, Shiv replies, “I was missing my family and I couldn’t hold it back. I wish there was someone with whom I could talk to. I kept feeling that am I going wrong in this game?”

Bigg Boss asks him, “You think you are going wrong?” Thakare confesses, “People think he has done Bigg Boss Marathi, he would do all planning and plotting but I actually play from my heart and I have always kept friendship over all this. I am only concerned about what my mother is watching. I try not to break anybody’s heart in this house.”

The BB Marathi winner also revealed that his one mistake while provoking Archana made him think that audience’s perception of him has changed. “Even when I try to befriend Shalin, people think he must be planning something that’s why I have come close to Shalin. I am close to everyone, there is no planning. I just wanted everyone to walk together. When weekend ka vaar happened, I didn’t see my name coming up so I got tensed about whether I am playing ok or not. Even one word of appreciation would boost me,” said Shiv.

After getting tips and advice from Bigg Boss, Shiv comes out of the confession room and tells Nimrit that he feeling better after talking to BB.

