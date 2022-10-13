Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur slams him for calling her his best friend

From the brewing of romance to revelation of controversies, from laughing together to fighting over ration, Bigg Boss Season 16 is undeniably an adrenaline rush-filled roller coaster ride. While we have already stepped into the second week of Salman Khan’s reality show, the latest episode showed some romance brewing between TV stars Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. While the initial days of the reality show made the audience doubt that something is going on between Shalin and Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the Naagin actor confessed his feelings for Tina in the latest episode. It was after this that Tina quizzed Shalin about his first marriage, and responding the same he stated that his relationship with his ex-wife, Dalljiet Kaur, is like best friends. Now, Dalljiet while reacting to Shalin’s statement rubbished the claims of being his best friend.

Taking to her Twitter account, Dalljiet slammed Shalin for dragging her name into the reality show and even clarified that she and her ex-husband are not best friends. Dalljiet tweeted, “No I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories, please. And you are calling it funny? Really? Tina has no hard feelings for you.” This after Shalin opened up about his marriage and fall-out with his ex-wife, while sharing his feelings with Uttaranactress Tina. It all begins when Shalin was thanking Tina for making his bed in the morning and added that he notices these gestures.

No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u. — DALLJIET KAUR (@kaur_dalljiet) October 12, 2022

After this Tina was heard saying that she is having trust issues with him, to which Shalin responded by assuring her that it will happen outside the Bigg Boss house and that he will never hurt her. Tina further expresses her concern that the main problem is that she and Dalljiet know each other. The moment Shalin heard his ex-wife’s name, he was quick to say that it doesn’t bother him as he and Dalljiet are like best friends. Listening to this, Tina questioned further if his relationship with Dalljiet was abusive because this is what she heard. Shalin denied it and stated that when she knows about it, she will find it funny. After this, Shalin asked her not to discuss it in the house.

For the unversed, after tying the knot in 2009, Dalljiet and Shalin had an ugly separation in 2015. Reports suggest that Dalljiet had even accused him of being abusive when she tried to leave the house.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram