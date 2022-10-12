Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot disrespects doctor, says he isn’t qualified to treat him

With the googly that Bigg Boss himself is playing, Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 is getting bigger and better with each day. The ever-changing dynamics between the contestants inside the house have surely kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. Now in the latest episode of the much-loved reality show, we witnessed Bigg Boss sending in a doctor for Shalin Bhanot, who after a fight with Archana Gautam in a captaincy task, wasn’t feeling well and appeared traumatised by the entire scenario. However, Shalin was seen misbehaving with the doctor who came to see him and ended up saying that he isn’t qualified to provide him with medical assistance. This after Shalin arguably pushed Archana forcefully, resulting in Bigg Boss directly nominating him for two weeks and banning him from becoming a captain till he is in the house.

The latest episode starts by showing Shalin going into the medical room, with a rather aggressive attitude. As soon as he entered the room despite getting treated he was seen claiming to the doctor, “You cannot treat, you are not qualified for my treatment.” While the doctor stood there without uttering a word, Shalin continued to question his qualification and asked, “What did you study? Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications.”

Without letting the doctor even touch him, the Naagin actor leaves the medical room. The moment he leaves the room Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan were waiting for him outside. While Tina followed him out, Sajid continued apologising to Shalin for his aggressive behaviour after his fight with Archana. But Shalin, unbothered by Sajid’s apologies, simply walks out. Later, Sajid was heard talking to Abdu Rozik that he has already apologised to Shalin four times and now he won’t apologise again.

For those who don’t know, Shalin’s feud doesn’t end her. The next morning when all the sleepy contestants were singing the Bigg Boss anthem, Shalin refused to sing the anthem, and simply stood there with folding hands, breaking yet another rule after removing the mic and smoking in the garden. Next, when the new captain of the house Gautam Vig assigned duties to all the housemates, Shalin was seen refusing to do the living room cleaning duty, and Gautam said, “If he doesn’t do it then I’ll arrange for it.” To cut to the chase, viewers believe that Shalin’s behaviour is surely going to be called out by the show host Salman Khan during Shukrawar and Shaniwar Ka Vaar.

