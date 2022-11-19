With each passing day, the Bigg Boss house is witnessing new drama unfolding. While we were trying to move on from last week’s physical attack by Archana Gautam on Shiv Thakre, Salman Khan’s reality show has seen another physical fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. Recently, Shalin and MC Stan appeared ready to hit each other, when other Bigg Boss contestants like Shiv had to interfere and separate the two. It won’t be wrong to say that as soon as the violent altercation erupted, every Bigg Boss fan across the globe was desperate to learn about show host Salman’s take on the incident. And therefore on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman was simply furious at the hot-headed boys for choosing the violent way to take out their aggression. While taking a dig at Shalin and MC, Salman said that the two believed that they were Bruce Lee and Dara Singh.

Ahead of the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the two contestants are confronted by the show host in a promo. The video opens by showing an agitated Salman saying, “Ek admi apne aap ko Bruce Lee samjha, doosra aadmi apne aap ko Dara Singh samajh raha hain (one person thought he is Bruce Lee, the other one thought he is Dara Singh).” Listening to Salman, Shalin says, “Aap mujhe ek baar bolein (if you tell me once)…” after which the Dabangg actor is seen taking off his jacket in anger and throwing it on the ground. While schooling Shalin, Salman said, “Kya permission doon main? Isko jaan se maar dalo (Should I permit you to kill him)?” After Shalin, Salman moves to MC Stan and tells him to learn how to listen to other’s abuses, when he has a habit of abusing others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Salman can be heard saying, “Stan, jab kisi ko gali bakta hai na, toh return mein sun ne ki bhi aadat dal le. Ami, Ami, Ami (mother-mother) karta rehta hain na tu? Ami ko yeh clip bheju (When you keep abusing people, learn to listen to their abuses in return too. You keep speaking about your mother, should I send the video of your fight with Shalin to her?” The now-viral video concludes, with Shalin saying in Hindi, “Either he (MC Stan) is leaving, or I am.”

For those who don’t know, their argument turned into a brawl after Tina Datta sprained her leg and MC Stan asked Shalin to leave her alone. Responding to him, Shalin roughly replied and asked him to stop, resulting in MC Stan hurling abuses at Shalin and when Shalin abused MC Stan’s mother, the incident turned violent.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.