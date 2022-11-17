Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare lash out at Archana Gautam, actress quips, 'Keep barking like dogs'
Archana earlier rubbed the housemates, particularly Sajid the wrong way when she refused to do any of the kitchen work. She has gotten physical with Shiv too.
Archana Gautam is turning out to be a rather difficult contestant to handle inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare lashed out at Archana for not doing any household chores and the actress, rather relaxing and sleeping inside her quilt, quipped “Keep barking like dogs, I’ll do whatever I want.” Sajid then said if she doesn’t do any work, strict action would be taken against her.
View this post on Instagram
Archana Gautam was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 16 house for getting physical with Shiv Thakare. She’s now back inside the pandemonium. It has now been revealed it was Shiv who instigated Archana that made her lose her cool. And the host Salman Khan said, “Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv right?”
In a recent promo shared by Colors, Archana refuses to do the kitchen work and says she’s not here to be a labor. Sajid Khan asks her to go out of the kitchen.
View this post on Instagram
Every season of the show has the Bigg Boss blasting contestants for breaking the rules of the house and creating mayhem. This season is no different. There are arrogant and alarmingly self-conceited contestants this time around too, and the host is only an episode away from losing his patience and cool.
Let’s see what happens next inside the house!
