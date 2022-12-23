Filmmaker Sajid Khan continues to remain a talking point in Colors TV’s popular show, Bigg Boss 16. Ever since the show went on air, Sajid has been creating a lot of buzz with his remarks as well as for fights with his housemates. With that said, while audiences have been demanding his elimination, it seems like the makers are not yet ready to let go of him. Speaking of which, as the episodes get more and more interesting, a new task assigned by Bigg Boss took things to a new level and left audiences quite entertained. A new ration task was introduced where some special guests kept visiting the house, while the contestants had to ignore them completely and behave as if they were invisible.

While the guests came with several distractions including letters from the housemates’ families, it was Sajid Khan who smoothly ignored the guests and we are quite impressed with his strategy. In a promo released by the channel, the show’s narrator Vijay Vikram Singh entered the house with a letter from Sajid’s family and starts reading it aloud in front of him.

However, it is Sajid’s reaction to it that looks impressive.

Remaining completely ignorant of Vikram Singh, Sajid can be seen engrossed in narrating a story to the people sitting in front of him. The narrator continues to try hard to catch Sajid’s attention or at least distract him, but the filmmaker on the other hand successfully ignores him and carries on with his storytelling.

The entire episode is quite hilarious to watch.

Check it out here:



Notably, fans also seem to have enjoyed the new task assigned to the contestants as they watch them struggling to ignore letters from families.

Speaking about the ration task, while the guests have the task to distract the contestants, the contestants on the other hand need to ignore them. For every three reactions, the housemate will be losing a basket of ration. While determined to get their attention, the guests tried everything from munching chicken in front of them to reading emotional letters in front of them.

It was definitely a fun episode to watch.

