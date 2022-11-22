The house of Bigg Boss is full of unpredictability and uncertainty. The one dark horse of the house this year seems to be Ankit Gupta. But do you know his long journey?

Tryst with call center

Gupta earlier used to work at a call center. He was born in Meerut and graduated from IPEC Engineering College. That’s not all, when he shifted to Mumbai, he did a lot of television commercials.

Television debut

His successful and popular debut on television was with Balika Vadhu as Dr Abhishek in 2011. Later he played a prominent role in the show Sadda Haq. Both the shows made him a household name.

Acting in web series and movies

As fame grew, so did opportunities. He slowly began getting work in web series and films. He acted in a film called Tutiya Dil in 2012. His web shows include names like Illegal-Justice Out Of Order seasons 1 and 2, Bekaboo 2, and Main Hero Bol Raha Hu.

Bigg Boss 16

Fans have been calling him the silent hero of the house. Do you feel he has it in him to be the winner of the show this season?

The adrenaline rush-filled roller coaster ride of Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intriguing each day. The current season of Salman Khan’s reality show is loaded with gossip, controversies, and drama. Filmmaker Sajid Khan and now a Bigg Boss contestant, has been under the radar since the beginning of the show. While the MeToo accused filmmaker was earlier receiving immense backlash from outside the house, it seems that now Sajid has even brought himself under the Bigg Boss’ radar. Yes, you read that right. This is because, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid broke a serious rule of the BB house by smoking openly in the garden, despite there being a separate smoking area. Wondering then what? Well, let’s say Sajid’s rule-breaking actions couldn’t escape Bigg Boss’ several cameras, after which he was reprimanded fiercely by the Bigg Boss.

