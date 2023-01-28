Bigg Boss 16: Is Tina Datta getting eliminated from the show tonight? A recent report suggests so

With the grand night just weeks away, Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 is gearing up for its big finale. Therefore, it won’t be wrong to say that every fan is waiting with bated breaths to witness the contestant that will be lifting the gleaming Bigg Boss trophy on 12 February. While every fan was eagerly waiting to know which contestant will be eliminated by show host Salman this Weekend Ka Vaar, the makers literally surprised the fans, after they let filmmaker Farah Khan step in to fill in the host chair, as the superstar was away. Now, as Shukravaar Ka Vaar didn’t disclose which contestant will be exiting the house, ahead of the Shanivaar Ka Vaar, media reports reveal that TV star Tina Datta is the latest contestant to get evicted. The Uttaran actress was nominated along with Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

The reports of Tina exiting the house started making rounds on the internet after a paparazzo account tweeted about the same. Taking to its official Twitter account, The Khabri wrote, “Exclusive and confirmed. Yes, Tina Datta is eliminated from the house. Elimination Took place a few minutes back.”

Exclusive and Confirmed Yes #TinaDatta Is eliminated from the house. Elimination Took place few minutes back. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 26, 2023



It must be noted that Tina was considered one of the strongest contestants in the house. The actress’ equation with TV actor Shalin Bhanot grabbed a lot of attention from the viewers. The two started off by getting romantically involved with each other, but as the reality show progressed they got into some of the nastiest fights on screen.

Now, a promo video shared by the official Instagram account of Colors TV revealed that before Tina’s eviction from the house, she was schooled by Farah. While the choreographer took the case of every contestant’s case, Farah was especially seen slamming Tina and her closest friend in the house Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for bullying Shalin the past week. Apart from asking Shalin to wake up and stand up for himself, Farah reportedly called Priyanka a “vamp”.

In the video, the Main Hoon Na director can be seen slamming Tina for making her dental problem serious to such an extent that she was willing to leave the house, however, continuously mocked Shalin for his mental health. Calling Priyanka and Tina’s behaviour “disgusting,” Farah said, “Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye… Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai. Tina aur Priyanka ka behaviour is disgusting (Tina’s broken tooth was so serious that she was thinking of leaving the show, but at the same time, she was making fun of Shalin, when he was going through a nightmare. Tina and Priyanka’s behaviour is disgusting).” Tina, in a bid to defend herself, constantly interrupted Farah, who gave her back and warned that she would walk out. Farah said, “If you don’t want to listen to me, I`ll walk out.”

Stars like Anil Kapoor, Karthik Aaryan, Mika Singh and Kriti Sanon were seen gracing the show during Weekend Ka Vaar.

