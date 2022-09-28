Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 16 with a bang. He has been hosting 12 seasons of the show back-to-back. Let’s have a look at what goes behind the making of the most controversial and popular show on Indian television.

Salman Khan on hosting and returning to the show every year

Salman Khan recently revealed that his mother, Salma has stopped watching Bigg Boss. He had many a times mentioned that he will not return to the show.

Yet he returned to the show.

Salman Khan’s mother a big fan of the show

Salman’s mother is a big fan of Bigg Boss, yet she stopped watching the show after Bigg Boss 14. Salman once mentioned that his mother has lost interest on the show.

On Salman Khan’s Rs 1000 crore fees

Salman Khan said the reports about him charging Rs 1000 crore for Bigg Boss fake. He said, “If I ever get paid Rs 1000 crore I would never work in my life. But there will be a day when I will be paid this amount. If I get paid this amount I have so many other expenses like lawyers. My earnings are not even one-fourth of it. These reports are read by the income tax and ED departments too.”

Controversies around Bigg Boss

In Bigg Boss 14, singer Kumar Sanu’s son, Jaan Kumar Sanu got caught up in a controversy for making a remark on the Marathi language. The singer, got irritated by his fellow contestants talking in Marathi ‘Marathi mein baat mat kar, mujhe chidd machti hai’. The statement didn’t go well with the audiences. an MNS leader demanded an apology from Jaan and the channel. Following this, both the channel and the contestant issued a public apology too.

Where to watch and when the show is starting?

Season 16 will premiere on October 1 at 6 pm on Colours TV.

