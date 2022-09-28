The time of the year is back and the most-awaited and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss is set to return on television with its 16th season this year. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss 16 on Tuesday, 27 September, in Mumbai at a mega event. During the show’s first-ever press event, Salman Khan also spoke to the media and spilled beans on quite a lot of rumours related to the show and his participation.

Notably, fans have been eagerly waiting for the 16th season of Bigg Boss and the excitement among them is already at its peak, thanks to the exciting promos and speculations about the contestants to be rolled in for this season.

On charging Rs 1000 crore remuneration for hosting Bigg Boss

One of the most talked-about rumours that surfaced regarding the show was Salman Khan’s remuneration. After several reports suggested that the actor was paid Rs 1000 crore for hosting Bigg Boss 16, Salman, while refusing the same, said that never in his life he has received such a payment. Furthermore, he also joked about the rumour saying that “the day I will be paid this amount, I will never have to work in my life.” The actor also revealed that he has several expenses including his lawyers’ fees.

Mother on watching Bigg Boss

Salman Khan also spoke about his mother’s reaction to his controversial show. Saying that his mother earlier used to watch Bigg Boss a lot, he added that she stopped watching it after the 14th season.

Exit from Bigg Boss as host

In addition to this, the actor also reacted to the rumours about his exit from Bigg Boss 16, stating that he sometimes gets irritated by the contestants and the show due to which he says that he will not work on the show anymore. “The makers come to me as they have no other option”, he further added.



In the meantime, as the show is slated to premiere on 1 October 2022, Salman has officially welcomed the first contestant, Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik at the press event on Tuesday. Many other names have been also making rounds on the internet but an official confirmation is yet to be received.

