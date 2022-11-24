Touted as one of the most controversial and unpredictable reality shows, Bigg Boss 16 has kept audiences on the edge of their seats for over six weeks. While the high-octane drama by all the contestants has crowned the reality show as being the audience favourite, there is one thing for which both the audiences and the contestants inside the house wait desperately. And it was nothing else but the desperation to know the wild card entry in the reality show. Therefore, it seems that the wait is over, as the official Instagram account of Colors TV has recently unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode. The promo not only hints at what the fans can expect from the upcoming episode but also reveals the first wild card entry in the show. And it is no one else but Sumbul Touqeer’s friend and co-star Fahmaan Khan.

The channel took to its social media account to share two promo videos of the episode. While one gives a sneak peek at yet another drama between Sumbul, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta, another shows the unmissable entry of Fahmaan into the house. The first video opens by showing angry Shalin criticising Sumbul for not leaving him alone. Asking Sumbul to not talk to him and while kicking a centerpiece on the table, Shalin said, “Why the f*** is she talking to us… door raho… hamari kya galti hai, wo khud he aa rahi hain (stay away from Tina and me, what is our fault when she keeps coming back to us to talk).” Responding to Shalin, Sumbul said, “Tumse kab ayi baat karne main (when did I come to talk to you).” On the other hand, Tina can be seen getting very upset at Sumbul and her father for character-assassinating the actress on national television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Listening to their conversation, it seems that Bigg Boss has informed other contestants about the telephonic conversation between Sumbul and her father, who called Shalin and Tina “kamine log,” and asked Sumbul to show them their ‘aukat (place)’ on the national TV.

In another promo, all the contestants can be seen indulging in their usual chores, when Bigg Boss announced that it’s time for the first wild card entry in the house. As soon as Bigg Boss announced the wild card entry, all the contestants can be seen running toward the entrance of the house. And soon after the announcement, Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan was seen entering Bigg Boss 16 as the first wildcard. As he steps in, Sumbul runs and hugs him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



She can be heard saying, “Mera Fahmaan… yeh sapna hai kya? Tu sachi mein aa gaya? Yeh aa gaya na, ab mujhe kuch nahi chahiye… I love you Fahmaan (My Fahmaan is here. Is this a dream? I thought you will not come… He is here now, I don’t need anything else).” Responding to Sumbul, Fahmaan said, “Mere ko laga tujhe zaroorat hai (I thought you needed me).”