Salman Khan’s reality shows Bigg Boss season 16 has truly kept the entertainment quotient of the fans amped up. From bringing in controversial candidates to brewing fights inside the house, this year’s Bigg Boss is hands down running ahead of other shows when it comes to hooking the audiences to their seats. While all the house mates must be credited for their equal share of participation, Archana Gautam is one contestant who has truly grabbed eyeballs in every episode. As the dynamics inside the house are changing every day, Archana has often been found getting into trouble for her war of words with other housemates. Well, the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 revealed that Archana has apparently landed in trouble once again. This is after she got into a fight with Vikkas Manaktala and ended up throwing hot water. While their ugly fight took a nasty turn, it is believed that Salman will be evicting one of them in his upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Earlier, the official Instagram account of Colours TV shared a promo video, which exhibits a glimpse of their nasty fight. The now-viral video shows that it all began when Vikas was making tea, and Archana asked him to use another burner for the tea. However, as expected, Vikkas refused to do so. Things escalated when Archana shifted the utensil to the back burner after Vikkas again kept it in the same spot. Witnessing their heated argument, other housemates like MC Stan, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came to the kitchen to resolve it. But instead, the issue escalated, resulting in Archana throwing the hot water, which almost splashed on Priyanka. This aggravated Vikkas, who ended up throwing things on the gas stove, leaving Sumbul and Sreejita stunned.

View this post on Instagram



Taking to the comments section, several users and Bigg Boss fans criticised Archana for her actions. One user wrote, “Bigboss ko dikhai nhi de rhi Archana ki hrkate.” Another commented, “Nikalo is Archana ko bahut hua iska har baat pe kitchen mai jhagda karna hai isko..meko pahle achi lagti thi or meri favourite bhi thi but ab nhi.”

There were a few who sided with Archana, as one person commented, “Archana is best. She is giving the show TRP. She is making this season interesting and like a fire. Baaki sab to waise hi nalle, jaahil, gawar, chapri aur bujhe huye aam hai jinko sirf chugli karna aata hai. Koi biggboss to nahi khelta. Sirf Archana khelti hai love her boldness. Hate her but you can’t ignore her.”

Despite the fact that Archana is safe from nominations this week, many viewers believe that in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar Salman will evict someone between Archana and Vikkas.

