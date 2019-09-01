Bigg Boss 13 new teaser sees Salman Khan join Karan Wahi, Surbhi Jyoti to promote reality show

A new promo for the much-anticipated Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 was released on Saturday. After introducing Salman Khan as the 'station master' in the 30-second promo, the makers of reality Bigg Boss 13 have shared another video; but this time, the star is joined by television stars Karan Wahi and Surbhi Jyoti.

Check out the promo video here

The video opens to Salman and Surbhi in a gym, exercising on the treadmill. He hands Surbhi a bouquet of flowers, and declares that the new season will see celebrities falling in and out of love. However, a miffed Karan steps up and snatches the flowers from her, only to indulge in a fight. Further Salman goes on to explain that a lot of secrets will be revealed as this Bigg Boss instalment will speed up to its finale within four weeks.

Though the casting for the reality drama is underway, Indian Express reveals that celebrities like Chunky Pandey, Rajpal Yadav, Karan Patel,Dayanand Shetty, Tina Dutta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ankita Lokhande have reportedly been approached for the season.

For the uninitiated, the winner of the show’s last season was Dipika Kakar Ibrahim.

According to Indian Express, the new season will deviate from the format of having commoners as contestants, “Bigg Boss 13 will only have celebrities for a change as the makers want to get back the old popularity and charm of the reality show.”

Meanwhile, Salman is prepping for Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3, the third installment in the Dabangg series. The actor will reprise his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey for the film. It was also reported that the cop drama will release in four languages — Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil for a pan-India audience.

Dabbang 3, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep, is scheduled to release on 20 December.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 10:27:07 IST