Bigg Boss Season 13 teaser: Salman Khan dresses as station master to announce the return of reality show

The first promo of much-anticipated Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 was released on Friday. It features the host, Salman Khan dressed as a station master, explaining the theme of current season.

As the train takes speed, Salman explains that this Bigg Boss instalment will speed up to its finale within four weeks. This makes us wonder if the show will have a handful of inmates or it will switch to multiple eliminations every week. Adding his signature quirk to the promo, he utters in the microphone, “Yeh season hai mera, bohot hi tedha (This season is mine and quite twisted)".

Check out the teaser here

Though the casting for the reality drama is underway, Indian Express reveals that celebrities like Chunky Pandey, Rajpal Yadav, Karan Patel,Dayanand Shetty, Tina Dutta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ankita Lokhande have reportedly been approached for the season,

For the uninitiated, the winner of the show’s last season was Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

According to Indian Express, the new season will deviate from the format of having commoners as contestants, “Bigg Boss 13 will only have celebrities for a change as the makers want to get back the old popularity and charm of the reality show.”

Meanwhile, Salman is prepping for Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3, the third installment in the Dabangg series. The actor will reprise his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey for the film. It was also reported that the cop drama will release in four languages — Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil for a pan-India audience.

Dabbang 3, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep, is scheduled to release on 20 December.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 11:44:16 IST