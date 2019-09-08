Bigg Boss 13: New promo for Salman Khan-hosted reality show teases 'super tedha' twist

Salman Khan, in a new promo for Bigg Boss 13, promised a mysterious twist in the show's concept. The actor stands inside an hour glass, surrounded by a wall full of clocks. He also announced that the show's finale is just four weeks away.

Here is the new teaser.

Television ka blockbuster lekar aa rahe hain the one and only @beingsalmankhan! Are you ready for #BiggBoss13 with a twist that's super tedha? @vivo_india#BB13@BiggBoss coming soon! Anytime on @justvootpic.twitter.com/1v9nOehy48 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 7, 2019

The first promo featured Salman as a 'station master' and in the second one, he was joined by television stars Karan Wahi and Surbhi Jyoti.

Though the casting for the reality drama is underway, Indian Express reveals that celebrities like Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Karan Patel, Dayanand Shetty, Tina Dutta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ankita Lokhande have reportedly been approached for the season.

Recently, TV actor Angad Hasija claimed that he was offered to take part in the show, but chose not to do it. Angad told Times of India, "I feel that I won't be able to survive in Bigg Boss because of my nature. I had even got an offer from them before but I am not doing it as I feel that I should not do it."

The winner of the show’s last season was Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. She is known for her roles in popular soap operas like Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

According to Indian Express, the new season will deviate from the format of having commoners as contestants. “Bigg Boss 13 will only have celebrities for a change as the makers want to get back the old popularity and charm of the reality show,” a source revealed.

Bigg Boss was first made in Hindi and debuted sometime in 2006. The show now has Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam versions.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 12:27:04 IST