Bigg Boss 13 Day 65 highlights: Himanshi Khurana evicted; Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha promote Dabangg 3

On Sunday, the Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode continued with the same intensity After disclosing shocking details about Arhaan's past to Rashami Desai on Saturday's episode, host Salman Khan entered the house to console the actress and have a chat with the couple. He tried explaining things to Rashami and inquired whether she knew about Arhaan's child. Arhaan also tried to explain his stance and accepted his mistake. Salman adds that the silliest thing which he did was hiding certain things from her.

As per the weekly custom, Salman plays the Ghalat Faimi task with the contestants, but with a twist. He replaces the usual balloons with Chulbul Pandey's (his Dabbang character) quirky sunglasses. Each contestant had to provide clarity to another by making him/her wear the glasses. Shefali Bagga made Asim wear the glasses to realise that there is no need to be so aggressive. Sidharth Shukla wore the glasses by himself upon his turn and said that he would now behave how others want him to behave. He expressed why he loses his control and once again, Salman gives him a suggestion. The Bollywood star says Sidharth to understand the difference between anger and temper. Shehnaaz Gill received the maximum number of glasses, and in the end, Salman asks her to take peoples' suggestions seriously.

Check out the previews here

Further, Salman returned to the studio to welcome his Dabangg 3, co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and director Prabhudheva on the show. Promoting the film on the show, Prabhudheva said, “It is a typical Salman Khan film, what you want to see as a fan is there in the film.” Salman also connected to South star Kiccha Sudeep, who plays the antagonist in the film and is also a host on Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Towards the end of the episode, Salman asked the contestants to take a call on this week's evictions. Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurana were named among the bottom two contestants and the contestants had to chose one among them who deserved to stay in the house. Eventually, housemates chose Himanshi to leave the house.

Back in the house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who left the house to undergo treatment for backache, introduced Vikas Gupta as her proxy. He meets and greets everyone not before giving rise to speculations about his wild card entry. Bigg Boss then welcomes Vikas as the new wild card entrant thereby ending all speculations.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 10:38:31 IST